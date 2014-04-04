Video: Eastern Kentucky’s Marcus Lewis Wins College Dunk Contest

It’s been a few years since a college dunk contest got us hyped–probably not since James White. But damn, Marcus Lewis was sick. The 6-4 guard out of Eastern Kentucky, who you might remember dunking on Kansas in the NCAA tournament, put on quite a show.

Lewis beat out Baylor center Cory Jefferson, and overcame an awesome dunk/celebration from Michigan State’s Adreian Payne, by not just dunking but throwing the ball down. Windmills, Eastbays, double-pump reverses… if only the NBA dunk contest was this good.

