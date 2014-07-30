Video: EBC Celebrity Challenge Highlights

This past weekend, The Barclays Center hosted the 2014 EBC Celebrity Challenge, which featured some notable NBA talent and streetball players from various regions. In the first annual game at the Barclays, the three-game showdown featured players such as Marcus Williams (LA Team), Nolan Smith (DMV Team), Jarret Jack ( DMV Team), Erving Walker (NY Team) and other notable ballers.

Although it was a day filled with great basketball, some of the Hip-Hop’s biggest stars were either coaching or in attendance. Wale, Kendrick Lamar, Elle Varner, Big Sean and French Montana were all in the house.

The first game between Team NY and Team Team LA featured NBA talent Austin Daye battling alongside Jordan Hamilton against a feisty NY team lead by New York bred Erving Walker. In a game that seemed like a blowout after halftime, Team NY battled all the way to end for a chance at the ‘chip against a very loaded DMV Squad.

Wale coached the DMV squad that had players such as Jarret Jack (Brooklyn Nets), Scotty Hopson (Tennessee) and James Gist (University of Maryland/Overseas) on the squad. It seemed like it was all Team NY, but from the jump the DMV squad was very dominant in practically every facet of the game.

After a long day of battling, you would think both teams were exhausted, but their wind wasn’t even a factor. Both teams came out swinging, giving fans something reminiscent of a heavyweight fight. The New York team, led by Malik Booth and Walker provided a serious scoring punch that seemed to have the DMV team a bit out of sync in the first half, but that was just the first half.

Once the second half started, James Gist turned into a defensive juggernaut. Terp fans remember. Gist teamed with Jarret Jack, which didn’t make it much easier for Team NY. Jack began to play his game, knocking down tough shots and showing glimpses of what the Nets fans will be seeing this upcoming season. Despite Team NY playing tough and Erving Walker hitting a three to bring the squad within three late, Jack hit the dagger three to give Team DMV the 42-37 lead and the win.

If there was one place any basketball fan should have been, it was at the Barclays Center this past Sunday.

Check out some pics from the event below:

