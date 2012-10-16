Video: Emeka Okafor Dunks All Over Kris Humphries

#Video
10.16.12 5 years ago

Emeka Okafor

Yes, Emeka Okafor came out with a mixed bag in Washington’s 10-point loss in Brooklyn last night. But he did have a move in the opening minutes that literally made me jump off the couch. Taking advantage of a mismatch on the block with Joe Johnson, Okafor drop-stepped and then brought the hammer down on Kris Humphries‘ head.

So Humphries learned his lesson: go after the smaller guys…

Will Okafor make a difference with the Wizards?

