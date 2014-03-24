Video: Emphatic Terrence Ross Flush

03.23.14 4 years ago

Terrence Ross played a big role while joining John Wall and Paul George to bring home the trophy for the Eastern Conference during the 2014 Dunk Contest, but his more famous peers got the majority of the DAP. While Ross has already added a 51-point game to his resume in his second season, we still love to watch him attack the rim. That’s exactly what he did with Atlanta in town.

Ferocious!

