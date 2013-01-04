Video: Entire Warriors Bench Mocks Blake Griffin For Ugly Three-Pointer

We already harped on the improvements Blake Griffin is making this season on his outside shot. But taking three-pointers is still a little too far out of his range. Pau Gasol, you are not, Blake. In this instance from the other night, Griffin took a corner three that hit nothing but the side of the backboard, and the Warriors bench mocked him for it.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.