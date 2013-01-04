Video: Entire Warriors Bench Mocks Blake Griffin For Ugly Three-Pointer

We already harped on the improvements Blake Griffin is making this season on his outside shot. But taking three-pointers is still a little too far out of his range. Pau Gasol, you are not, Blake. In this instance from the other night, Griffin took a corner three that hit nothing but the side of the backboard, and the Warriors bench mocked him for it.
stick to the dunks, blake