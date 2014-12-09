GIF: Eric Bledsoe Blocks Chris Paul To Force OT

#Los Angeles Clippers #Chris Paul #GIFs
12.09.14 4 years ago

So many crazy things to get into from the Clippers-Suns stunna on Monday night. There’s so much to talk about, with so many amazing performances and clips of brilliance, it’s hard to know where to begin. First, the game probably would have ended in regulation if Eric Bledsoe hadn’t risen in the last seconds to block the winning layup attempt by his former teammate, Chris Paul.

Paul and his former backup Bledsoe combined to score 47 points and dish 26 assists in the game, but it was Bledsoe who did the heavy lifting for those numbers. It was also Bledsoe’s calculated jump and timing at the end of regulation that forced free basketball.

Markieff Morris was a little late, and CP3 had the open look if Bledsoe hadn’t dropped back to cover Blake Griffin and then jumped to swat the shot. The ending in the extra session wasn’t what Bledsoe or any of the Suns wanted, but the former Clippers backup largely outplayed the guy he sat behind less than two seasons ago.

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Chris Paul#GIFs
TAGSChris PaulDimeMagEric BledsoegifsLos Angeles ClippersPHOENIX SUNS

