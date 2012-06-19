Video: Even The Youngest Of Thunder Fans Hate The Miami Heat

06.19.12

At the conclusion of Game 3, this young Thunder fan just couldn’t take it anymore. So he vented and cried, as true fans should. Although I question this mother’s parenting skills, as she videotaped her son instead of soothing his apparent despair.

The best part comes at the 2:42 mark, when the child precisely describes America’s relationship with LeBron James:

“Mom: Don’t you like LeBron James? There he is.

Kid: I HATE HIM! I USED TO LIKE HIM BUT I HATE HIM!

Mom: Why?

Kid: I don’t know!

Mom: You don’t know? You used to like him.

Kid: I hate him! I JUST HATE HIM!”

Is this how all Thunder fans should feel?

