Video: Explosive Andrew Wiggins Jam As He Drops 41, But Jayhawks Still Upset

After going down by 25 points to West Virginia, the Jayhawks’ much-hyped freshman Andrew Wiggins took over. He scored a freshman record 41 points on 12-for-18 shooting (2-of-5 from deep. 15-of-19 from the charity stripe), including a filthy jam with a little less than five minutes remaining in the first half.

Wiggins not only scored 41 points on just 18 shots, but he also led the team with eight rebounds and a pair of dimes. Not only that, but he was dominant on both ends, finishing with four steals and five blocks. Let’s just gaze at his shot chart and start talking about the 2014 Draft now:

Here's a visual look at how Andrew Wiggins did his damage against West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/iSUbXiqtf7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 8, 2014

Wiggins’ most remarkable moment was this fast-break stairway to heaven the iron:

He even got one of his four steals, showing off his quick hands on the wVU inbounds before smashing it home:

But despite Wiggins’ incredible overall efforts, unranked West Virginia withstood the comeback, and sealed the upset 92-86 at the end. Still, the Mountaineers were up by 25 on the No. 8 ranked Jayhawks, and were it not for Andrew it would have been an embarrassing West Virginia cakewalk against the team with the best record in the SEC.

