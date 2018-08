If you’re talking about the most exciting players in the league, Tyreke Evans and Jamal Crawford need to be mentioned. Their epic 88-point duel in Crawford’s Pro Am All-Star Game was one of the highlights of the summer, and now we have an extended look at all of the action.

