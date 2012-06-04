Video: Fans Go Crazy After New Orleans Wins NBA Draft Lottery

06.04.12 6 years ago

As we said in our first mock draft it is already a lock that Kentucky’s Anthony Davis will be a New Orleans Hornets come June 28, bringing a much needed sense of hope and promise with him to a rebuilding team and city. The Hornets and their fans are ecstatic for his arrival, as you can see from the scene at the team’s Draft Lottery Party.

New Hornets’ owner Tom Benson has said that the No. 1 pick is “the first step to winning it all” and the above video got the immediate reactions of current players Xavier Henry and Jason Smith but was a little light on the fan side of things. Don’t worry though as New Orleans comedian, Chris Trew, who you may remember wanted to be the owner of the Hornets before Benson bought the team, was on hand to get the unique and often hilarious fan perspective:

What would you do if your team had won a draft lottery during a year with a player like Davis?

