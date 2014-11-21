Video: Model Shows Off Her Handle After Turning Down BBall Scholarship

#Instagram
11.21.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Meet Ms. Melody Rae. The current model turned down a basketball scholarship to finish her degree at another school and take up modeling. Watch her show off her dribbling skills after the jump.

Here’s how Melody explained the career switch to us:

“I decided to model/act because I love to entertain and be creative! This was a way to start expressing my thoughts in an art form! I love to motivate and inspire others to chase their dreams and basketball just wasn’t for me anymore and I fell out of love with it for awhile! So I went in the direction I thought best suited me as an individual and modeling and acting were just that! It was an outlet and an escape for me! The game made me who I am today but now I’m honing in on those lessons and showing them to the world!”

Seems she could have easily stuck with hoops, too, but whatever makes you happy.

(video shot by @Jey_mua)

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram
TAGSinstagraminstagram videoMelody Rae

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP