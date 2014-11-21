Video: Model Shows Off Her Handle After Turning Down BBall Scholarship

Meet Ms. Melody Rae. The current model turned down a basketball scholarship to finish her degree at another school and take up modeling. Watch her show off her dribbling skills after the jump.

Here’s how Melody explained the career switch to us:

“I decided to model/act because I love to entertain and be creative! This was a way to start expressing my thoughts in an art form! I love to motivate and inspire others to chase their dreams and basketball just wasn’t for me anymore and I fell out of love with it for awhile! So I went in the direction I thought best suited me as an individual and modeling and acting were just that! It was an outlet and an escape for me! The game made me who I am today but now I’m honing in on those lessons and showing them to the world!”

Seems she could have easily stuck with hoops, too, but whatever makes you happy.

(video shot by @Jey_mua)

What do you think?

