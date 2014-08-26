Video: Footaction & ScHoolboy Q Team Up For “Man Of The Year” Remix

There aren’t many emcees who can hang with Kendrick Lamar, but his fellow South Central chum and Black Hippy cohort, ScHoolboy Q, was actually on our radar — with his ScHoolboy Turned Hustla mixtape — before K-Dot blew up. Now, Q and Footaction have teamed up to bring you a pretty banging remix for “Man of the Year,” so check it after the jump.

In the video below, Q is rocking his habitual bucket hat, but this time for the Knicks.

An ill pair of Jordan Future‘s and the Nike Free Flyknit Chukka appear in the video, and you can pick up those featured kicks HERE.

