Video: Game-Winning Thaddeus Young 3-Pointer

Sixers forward Thaddeus Young only attempted 12 three-pointers in his previous two seasons with Philadelphia. Then-coach Doug Collins frowned upon advanced analytics and the mathematical importance of shooting from beyond the arc. But this year, under new coach Brett Brown, Thad is averaging 2.5 attempts per game, and knocking down almost 40 percent of those attempts. That’s why his game-winning three-pointer Wednesday night wasn’t as big a shock as if it had happened last season.

Watch as he sets the pick for Michael Carter-Williams and pops for the game-winner.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.