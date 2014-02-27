Video: Gerald Green Double-Clutch Reverse Bunny Hop

Gerald Green might be our favorite in-game dunker. LeBron can throw down some towering slams, and Paul George can make a breakaway take your breath away; John Wall‘s lefty dunks on a dribble drive happen so fast the details of the dunk turn opaque just a few seconds later. But Gerald Green jumps so naturally in the flow of the game, he might be our top guy.

Wednesday night, Green takes a handoff from Channing Frye, bounces it twice down a wide open baseline before throwing down an ill double-clutch reverse. He jumps so fast and strong, you almost think he can keep climbing if the rim were higher.

Green had a team-high 17, but Phoenix fell to the lowly Jazz in Salt Lake City, 109-86.

