Gerald Green Double-Pump Dunk On Mason Plumlee

A high-flying highlight is always waiting to come to life when the Suns are in transition and Gerald Green is on the court. The insanely athletic Green did not disappoint in the second quarter on Monday night as Phoenix went head-to-head against Brooklyn.

After coming up with a loose ball, Miles Plumlee dished it to Green, who took off in full speed to the bucket. Green finished the break by taking off and throwing down the double-pump hammer all over Miles’ younger brother and tonight’s opponent, Mason Plumlee.

Despite the fireworks provided by Green’s ridiculous jam earlier in the game, the Nets went on to win their seventh game out of nine in the month of March, 108-95. Green finished the game with 17 points in 31 minutes of action.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE