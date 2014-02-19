Video: Gerald Green Dunk-A-Palooza In Denver

Early in the first quarter on Tuesday night, the Suns’ Gerald Green was given the opportunity to showcase his mind-boggling athleticism and insane vertical in front of the Denver crowd. Goran Dragic dribbled the ball up the court in transition and spotted Green streaking towards the rim. The Dragon immediately threw up a long lob for Green, who soared over Kenneth Faried to attack the rim with fury.

Look at how close Green comes to decapitating himself during the pop!

Later on in the opening quarter, P.J. Tucker snatched the ball away from Wilson Chandler and took off for a transition layup. However, Tucker’s attempt was too strong off the backboard. Fortunately for the Suns, Green flew in out of nowhere to climb over over J.J. Hickson for the putback jam.

Green finished with a game-high 36 points on 11-of-22 shooting and 6-of-14 from beyond the arc as the Suns escaped with an overtime win in Denver, 112-107.

What do you think?

