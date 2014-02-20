Video: Gerald Green Skies For Huge Double-Pump Dunk

In a well-rounded effort against the visiting Celtics, the Suns continued their winning ways with a 100-94 victory at home Wednesday night. Six players hit double-figures and four of them had at least 15. But it was Gerald Green‘s dunk following a steal that was the most spectacular. It’s nice to see Green hasn’t shunned his usual high-flying antics even as the Suns continue to surprise prognosticators with win after win.

While Green was just a so-so 6-of-14 from the field, he still knocked down a couple triplets, and we could watch this dunk all day long. Remind us why Green wasn’t invited to last weekend’s dunk contest again?

Markieff Morris scored team-high 18 off the bench for Phoenix and Dragon played good defense on Rajon Rondo, limiting him to 7-of-22 from the field, which included a terrible 3-for-15 at the rim.

Gotta love this Suns team, so now we’ll all watch whether they fork over any first rounders in the next two hours before the trade deadline closes.

