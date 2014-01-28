Video: Gerald Green’s Slo-Motion Slam In Philly

01.28.14 5 years ago

The Suns played a much earlier game than they’re used to Monday night in Philadelphia, and the early time seems to have benefited shooting guard Gerald Green the most. The high-flying 28-year-old was an electric 10-of-12 from the floor (4-of-5 from deep) for 30 points as the Suns scored at will over the Sixers in a 124-113 win. On top of his accuracy from long-range, Green also took flight, so we might as well watch him in slow-motion.

Green’s three-point shooting has fallen off a bit in January (in December and November he was over 39 percent, and this month he’s treading water at 31.7 percent), so Monday night’s game was a good confidence-booster. Plus, we still got to seem him sky.

