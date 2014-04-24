Video: Gerald Henderson Denies Udonis Haslem

It is no secret the Miami Heat are one of the best fast-break teams in the league, but in the third quarter of Game 2 between the Heat and Bobcats, Gerald Henderson prevented Miami from an easy, transition bucket in impressive fashion. Mario Chalmers pump-faked the long jumper and dished a sweet bounce pass to Udonis Haslem, who was driving down the middle of the lane. Haslem thought he had a monster jam, but Henderson timed his jump perfectly and swatted away Haslem’s attempt.

The ‘Cats consistently kept Wednesday’s Game 2 interesting, but ultimately the Heat escaped with a 101-97 win. Miami is up 2-0 in the series, but Charlotte’s headed home to try and turn things around.

