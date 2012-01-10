Gerald Henderson Puts Carmelo Anthony On A Poster

Not exactly a great sequence for ‘Melo. First he turns the ball over, then gets slammed on by Gerald Henderson. Hey, at least he tried to get back…
That’s a cold crush… then you realize it’s just gerald henderson. shame on you melo
Yeah, that hustle back was less than stellar.
Good one. Melo always deserved being a poser, er, ahem, i mean, being on a poster… lol
GO KNICKS!!! THIS PROBABLY MADE HENDERSON’s WEEK! no question.
Melo’s reaction after is funny, he sort of just collapses in a huff. The funny thrash/seizure/tard out Melo does in the air trying to draw a foul when he was stripped was pretty funny too.
Why did Melo even try to block it when he ran back half ass
side note, i know its been around forever, and explains things perfectly, but isn’t the saying “on a poster” tired/outdated now?
who actually buys poster anymore? moreover, who actually sells posters anymore?
its probably just for nostalgia, but i’m kinda surprised this saying has lasted so long.
@ LD
+1.
Henderson isn’t dropping 30 a night but he is avg’g 14 and 5 in his 2nd year which isn’t too shabby. Not to mention a pretty solid defender as well. I know he’s not Lebron, but he isn’t Jason Kapono either. Actually he has always been a pretty nasty dunker and I am sure will be doing this quite often throughout the season.
fake hustle results into real dunks
I’m just please to see Melo at least try to block the shot. Although how he landed was hilarious.