Video: Gerald Henderson’s Crazy Tip Forces Overtime Against Grizzlies

While the Charlotte Hornets are struggling to accumulate wins this season (6-16 record), they have already seen their fair share of buzzer-beating moments, thanks in part to Kemba Walker and Lance Stephenson. Walker was presented with yet another chance to play hero in the final seconds of his team’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

With the score sitting at 92-90 in favor of the Grizzlies, Walker dribbled away a few seconds off the clock before throwing up a potential game-winning three-pointer, which bounced off the rim. Gary Neal was able to get his hands on the offensive rebound and attempted to tap in the ball, but his tip was off the mark. Somehow, the loose ball ended up in Gerald Henderson’s hand, who quickly tipped-in the game-tying shot to force overtime before the final buzzer blared.

After both teams scored 10 points to send the game into a second overtime, Mike Conley poured in six of his 19 points in the second OT to lift the Grizzlies to a 113-107 victory. Friday’s win improved Memphis to an 18-4 record, which accounts for a franchise-record best start.

