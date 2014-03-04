Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Block From Behind & Behind-The-Back Dime

A March date between an awful Milwaukee Bucks team and a visiting Jazz squad who might even be worse probably didn’t inspire a lot of water cooler talk today around the office today. Even so, the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo* is must watch television. The 6-11 (and growing) rookie has created a lot of buzz in his inaugural year, which is saying something considering he plays in Milwaukee. Against the Jazz on Monday, he showed off his defense and his ball wizardry in one continuous sequence you have to see.

Giannis gets the block from behind on Alec Burks, and then throws a watery behind-the-back pass to Ramon Sessions for the layup.

The hysterically young-looking Greek only ended up with eight points, four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes of action, but he packed a lot of his potential for growth in that one sequence to start the second quarter.

*And yes, we can spell his name from memory now.

