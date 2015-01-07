Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Flies For Fast Break Alley-Oop

01.06.15 4 years ago

Men the size of Giannis Antetokounmpo shouldn’t be able to move this swiftly. Watch the young Milwaukee Bucks star cover the floor in what seems like three strides before soaring for a powerful alley-oop flush in his team’s game against the Phoenix Suns.

Effortless.

The Bucks lead the Suns by 10 midway through the second quarter with the help of The Greek Freak six points and six rebounds.

