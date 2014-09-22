Video: Go Behind The Scenes Of Recent Charlotte Hornets Photo Shoot

09.21.14 4 years ago

The NBA’s official media day is still over one week away, but the re-branded Charlotte Hornets are intent on creating a buzz before their peers. This entertaining video takes you behind the scenes of the Hornets’ recent photo shoot, as Al Jefferson, Kemba Walker, Lance Stephenson, and company mug for the camera in the sick old-school duds the team is debuting this season.

Fun, and those new uniforms looks great.

We’re not sure what’s going on here, though:

Let’s hope Bismack Biyombo comes up with a new celebration by the time preseason play begins in early October.

(H/T ProBasketballTalk) (Video via Pro Basketball)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP