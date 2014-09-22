Video: Go Behind The Scenes Of Recent Charlotte Hornets Photo Shoot

The NBA’s official media day is still over one week away, but the re-branded Charlotte Hornets are intent on creating a buzz before their peers. This entertaining video takes you behind the scenes of the Hornets’ recent photo shoot, as Al Jefferson, Kemba Walker, Lance Stephenson, and company mug for the camera in the sick old-school duds the team is debuting this season.

Fun, and those new uniforms looks great.

We’re not sure what’s going on here, though:

Let’s hope Bismack Biyombo comes up with a new celebration by the time preseason play begins in early October.

