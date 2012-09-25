Video: Gonzaga’s Sharpshooters Drop Their Trick Shot Video

The first true sign that college basketball is coming closer is the return of trick shot videos. Why these pop up on campus every fall rather than every summer by a bored player with too much time on his hands NBA Summer League, I don’t officially know. I’m just glad to have them back. Gonzaga’s Kevin Pangos, Kyle Draginis, Drew Barham and Rem Bakamus go from the rafters, to the stands and the halfcourt line in this video at the school’s McCarthey Athletic Center.

Stick with it past the first few ho-hum shots, because it gets better. Even if they’ve been done before by other trick-shot crews, the shots from the rafters are especially nice. And if anything, you can use this as base training to prepare for the onslaught of other trick shot mixtapes that will surely be coming soon.

