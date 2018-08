I received a text from my mom last night. She was at the Boston/Utah game, but isn’t a huge NBA fan. Still, this play surprised her enough that she had to hit me up. Gordon Hayward, one of the most improved defensive players in the whole league this season, didn’t just block Keyon Dooling. He sent back Avery Bradley off the rebound as well.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which block was more impressive?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.