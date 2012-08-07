Video: Gorgui Dieng Dishes A Soccer-Style Alley-Oop

#Video
08.07.12 6 years ago

This isn’t a Louisville highlight conspiracy, I swear. It just so happens that two of the most eye-catching highlights from the Adidas Nations tournament over the weekend came from college counselors from the same school. First Peyton Siva threw down a 360-degree, between-the-legs number during counselors’ downtime. On Monday, Louisville’s 6-11 center Gorgui Dieng lobbed to Murray State’s Ed Daniel with a soccer-style oop.

The dunk recreates Steve Nash‘s assist to Amar’e Stoudemire in the 2005 NBA Dunk Contest. Dieng is about a foot taller than Nash, though, making the handle all the more impressive.

What do you think of the oop?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSadidas NationsEd DanielGorgui Diengvideo

