Video: Gorgui Dieng’s Bullet Pass Banks Hard Off The Glass For Two Points

Unfortunately for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the incredible luck it would take for them to stop the Atlanta Hawks didn’t extend beyond this possession. Watch Gorgui Dieng’s wildly off-target bullet pass to Robbie Hummel bank hard off the glass and through the basket for an extremely fortuitous two points.

If only the downtrodden ‘Wolves had been similarly fortunate with injuries this season.

To the surprise of no one, Atlanta lead Minny 74-61 midway through the third quarter. Four Hawks are in double-figures and the team is shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor. Go ahead and mark 16 wins in-a-row for the East’s best team.

(Streamable via r/nba user Martinsek)

