Video: Greek Freak Toys With Defense Before Finding Jabari Parker For Sick Dunk

11.25.14 4 years ago

The Milwaukee Bucks are fun now; just imagine how fun they’ll be in five years. Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo toy with defenders before finding Jabari Parker for a soaring lefty slam against the Detroit Pistons.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Present meets future.

The Bucks beat the Pistons 98-86 to move to 8-7 on the season. And if this play is any indication, there will be many, many more wins to come over the years.

