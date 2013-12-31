Greg Monroe Goes Coast-To-Coast For The Facial Slam On John Wall

#GIFs
12.30.13 5 years ago

Pistons forward Greg Monroe took advantage of a poor pass from the Wizards’ John Wall in the first quarter on Monday night. After coming up with the steal, Monroe took it coast-to-coast and violently threw down the hammer on Wall to complete the fastbreak.

But Wall had the last laugh, scoring 29 points to lead the Wiz to a 106-99 win against their Eastern Conference foes. Monroe led Detroit with 22 in the loss.

