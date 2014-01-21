Video: Greg Monroe Nutmegs DJ For The Assist While Lying On The Court

#Los Angeles Clippers #GIFs
01.21.14 5 years ago

It’s not often a mad scramble ends up like this. The Clippers beat the Pistons Monday night, 112-103, but Detroit’s Greg Monroe had the play of the game. Rodney Stuckey attempted to force the fast-break action, and lost the ball in the paint. Monroe dove to collect the loose ball and fired a bounce pass between the legs of DeAndre Jordan for an easy Stuckey layup.

Monroe was the victim of a lethal John Wall slam a few days back, and he’s been contending with some beleaguered play from Josh Smith and Brandon Jennings in Detroit (effective field goal percentage below 44 percent for both), plus an uncertain future this summer since Detroit didn’t extend him in the fall, but this pass was a fun reminder of some of the passing he displayed last season.

This dime won’t be forgotten, either, even if Monroe has been a little bit in Detroit.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#GIFs
TAGSDEANDRE JORDANDETROIT PISTONSDimeMaggifsGREG MONROELos Angeles Clippers

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP