Video: Greg Monroe Nutmegs DJ For The Assist While Lying On The Court

It’s not often a mad scramble ends up like this. The Clippers beat the Pistons Monday night, 112-103, but Detroit’s Greg Monroe had the play of the game. Rodney Stuckey attempted to force the fast-break action, and lost the ball in the paint. Monroe dove to collect the loose ball and fired a bounce pass between the legs of DeAndre Jordan for an easy Stuckey layup.

Monroe was the victim of a lethal John Wall slam a few days back, and he’s been contending with some beleaguered play from Josh Smith and Brandon Jennings in Detroit (effective field goal percentage below 44 percent for both), plus an uncertain future this summer since Detroit didn’t extend him in the fall, but this pass was a fun reminder of some of the passing he displayed last season.

This dime won’t be forgotten, either, even if Monroe has been a little bit in Detroit.

