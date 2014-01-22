Video: Greg Oden Denies Jeff Green At The Rim

Greg Oden only played five minutes on Tuesday night with Boston visiting Miami. The Heat survived another close game sans Dwayne Wade, 93-86, and Oden’s brief appearance featured little to stuff the stat sheet. But, his block of Jeff Green had to have harkened more than a few midwestern folks back to his days in a lone season at Ohio State.

Check out his ridiculous stuff on a soaring dunk attempt by Green. You’re gonna want to savor the emphatic rejection because who knows if Oden can give us many more moments like it.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.