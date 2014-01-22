Video: Greg Oden Denies Jeff Green At The Rim

#Miami Heat #Boston Celtics #GIFs
01.21.14 5 years ago

Greg Oden only played five minutes on Tuesday night with Boston visiting Miami. The Heat survived another close game sans Dwayne Wade, 93-86, and Oden’s brief appearance featured little to stuff the stat sheet. But, his block of Jeff Green had to have harkened more than a few midwestern folks back to his days in a lone season at Ohio State.

Check out his ridiculous stuff on a soaring dunk attempt by Green. You’re gonna want to savor the emphatic rejection because who knows if Oden can give us many more moments like it.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMaggifsGREG ODENJEFF GREENMIAMI HEAT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP