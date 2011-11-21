Video: Grinnell College’s Griffin Lentsch Erupts For 89 Points

Maybe the adidas adiZero Crazy Light really is the lightest basketball shoe ever. I mean, Grinnell College junior Griffin Lentsch laced ’em up on Saturday and dropped 89 points. Yes, you read that correctly. 89 points. And for those of you keeping score at home, that breaks the Division III single-game scoring record.

Lentsch had 40 points at halftime and finished the game 27-of-55 from the field, including 15-of-33 from beyond the arc and 20-of-22 from the stripe. The 15 treys alone rank ninth-best all-time for all of NCAA.

While Lentsch’s 89 points surpassed the previous D-III mark of 77 points set by former Grinnell star Jeff Clement in 1998, his total is third all-time in all of college basketball, placing only behind a 112-point game by Clarence “Bevo” Francis of Rio Grande in 1954, and a 100-point outing by Frank Selvy of Furman, also in 1954.

Watch all the highlights:

