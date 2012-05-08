Video: Gus Johnson & adidas Designer Discuss Crazy Light 2

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Recently, I had the chance to head out to Los Angeles for the launch of the lightest basketball shoe ever made, the. While the entire trip was amazing, from getting the chance to hoop at the Clippers’ practice facility to getting roasted byat a party, the whole reason we were there was because of the sneaker. Recently, adidas unveiled a video from the event where the MC from that trip, Johnson, speaks with the sneaker’s lead designer,, to talk on what went into making this shoe.

Also available, as you can see above and on page two, are exclusive images for the new scarlet/black/white colorway that is scheduled to drop on May 24 exclusively at Foot Locker for a retail price of $140.

