Video: Gus Johnson Goes Berserk Over Brandon Paul’s Big Ten Game-Winner

It was only a matter of time before we got that Gus Johnson magic back in March. While Johnson’s been calling European soccer matches mostly this winter, he was back calling his bread-and-butter, college hoops, on Thursday at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. When Illinois’ Brandon Paul drained a jumper to beat Minnesota at the buzzer, it sent the pro-Illini crowd into hysterics and Johnson into an unintelligible screaming fit. Welcome back, Gus!

