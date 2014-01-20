Video: DeAndre Jordan’s Half-Court Reverse Oop

It’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, so the NBA tipped off a little earlier than usual. One of their 1:00 p.m. ET games pitted the Clippers vs. the Pistons, and DeAndre Jordan put on a dunk show in the first quarter. In the opening quarter alone, DJ flushed down four big-time dunks in each of his four attempts, including a brilliant alley-oop play with Darren Collison.

After receiving an outlet pass from Matt Barnes, Collison looked up the court to find Jordan storming his way to the rim. Collison then threw up a perfect lob to DJ, who finished at the rim with a beautiful reverse jam. As you can see, the whole sequence went down in the blink of an eye.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.