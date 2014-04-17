Video: Harrison Barnes Smashes On Aaron Brooks

The Dubs had already secured the No. 6 seed in the West before last night’s game against the Nuggets, so Mark Jackson rested his starters. That meant Harrison Barnes (30 points) and Jordan Crawford (41 points) shouldered the majority of the offensive load in Golden State’s 116-112 win.

For two of Barnes’ points, he got them on a pretty vicious dunk, though he wasn’t really challenged. The 6-8 Barnes jumped against the 6-foot Aaron Brooks for the slam. Barnes puts some oomph into thrust, but we gotta applaud Brooks for thinking he had any chance.

Barnes was 11-for-21 for his 30 points, but a dismal 5-for-12 from the free throw line, or he would have had more.

Crawford was 16-for-28 from the field for his game-high 41.

Can this even be called a poster jam? Is it even fair?

