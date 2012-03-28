Video: High School Girl Throws Down 2 Dunks In McDonald’s Slam Dunk Contest

#Video
03.28.12 6 years ago

As our friends at High School Hoop showed off earlier, this year’s McDonald’s All-American Powerade Jamfest was entertaining mostly because a girl didn’t just dunk; she dunked twice, and made the finals. Breanna Stewart will be attending UConn next year as the No. 1 prospect in her class according to ESPNU’s HoopGurlz 100. We can see why. See more of the story at High School Hoop.

What will girls be doing 25 years from now?

