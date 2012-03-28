Video: High School Girl Throws Down 2 Dunks In McDonald’s Slam Dunk Contest

As our friends at High School Hoop showed off earlier, this year’s McDonald’s All-American Powerade Jamfest was entertaining mostly because a girl didn’t just dunk; she dunked twice, and made the finals. Breanna Stewart will be attending UConn next year as the No. 1 prospect in her class according to ESPNU’s HoopGurlz 100. We can see why. See more of the story at High School Hoop.

