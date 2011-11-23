Video: Highlights From Donte Greene’s Goon Squad Classic

#Video
11.23.11 7 years ago 6 Comments

While it seemed all eyes were on the charity games hosted by Drew Gooden and Rajon Rondo this weekend, there was another game going on as well. Case in point: Donte Greene‘s Goon Squad Classic went down on Sunday night at the UC Davis Pavilion, and players like Tyreke Evans, DeMarcus Cousins, Jimmer Fredette, Jason Thompson, Isaiah Thomas, Matt Barnes, Hassan Whiteside, and Spencer Hawes put in work.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSDonte GreeneGoon Squad ClassicHASSAN WHITESIDEISAIAH THOMASJason ThompsonJIMMER FREDETTEMATT BARNESSPENCER HAWESTYREKE EVANSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP