Video: Highlights From Donte Greene’s Goon Squad Classic

While it seemed all eyes were on the charity games hosted by Drew Gooden and Rajon Rondo this weekend, there was another game going on as well. Case in point: Donte Greene‘s Goon Squad Classic went down on Sunday night at the UC Davis Pavilion, and players like Tyreke Evans, DeMarcus Cousins, Jimmer Fredette, Jason Thompson, Isaiah Thomas, Matt Barnes, Hassan Whiteside, and Spencer Hawes put in work.

