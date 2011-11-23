Video: Highlights From Donte Greene’s Goon Squad Classic

While it seemed all eyes were on the charity games hosted by Drew Gooden and Rajon Rondo this weekend, there was another game going on as well. Case in point: Donte Greene‘s Goon Squad Classic went down on Sunday night at the UC Davis Pavilion, and players like Tyreke Evans, DeMarcus Cousins, Jimmer Fredette, Jason Thompson, Isaiah Thomas, Matt Barnes, Hassan Whiteside, and Spencer Hawes put in work.
Sac Town is looking like it could be another OKC the way they’re putting young talent together. Tyreke,Cousins, Isaiah, Thompson,Greene,Jeter, Jimmer. Crazy upside to that team.
Reke got a legit chance to be the best player n the league n 3-4yrs…talent is on par with Rose n Durant easily
wait, did i just read that Tyrekes talent can easily be compared to Durants? I think Reke is very talented but Durant can score on anyone from anywhere at anytime and i just cant agree that theyre on the same level.
@panchitoooo Tyreke got more strength ..better iso game..more vision…they both n ways underrated on D…Evans got his clutch moments i just question can he be a franchise player that produces wins ..Durant is more valuable but i dont hands down think he a better player than Westbrook
that team could be interesting in t he next few years
reke and jimmer in the backcourt.
donte Demarcus and Thompson or hawes up from
Must agree with the kings being a very good team.
Hope they pick up a decent veteran team leader.
And they got very well roll with top of the west.
The lockout is getting lamer and lamer every damn day.