Video: How Big Baby Stayed Busy During The NBA Lockout

What team wouldn’t want to sign this guy?
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I think he shouldn’t have eaten all the popsicles in order to get all the popsicle sticks he needed for his model! :)
This guy is a fat idiot…I don’t even know how he is in the league. He gives hope to millions of fat and stupid americans, that they too will be overpaid to suck at something.
^ who wants to see this guy and Baby go one-on-one?
puio
If you are talking about me, I’d kill him in probably all sports but football (which he was apparently very good at, and probably should have went and played). Of course, I’m running my yap on my keyboard, and he’s collecting an nba cheque…so it doesn’t really mean much.
puio
If it were a skills contest, I’d murder him. #deadserious.
entertaining. <,<
big baby may look fat and slow sometimes, but the guy killed in the NBA finals man, the guy won game 4 for them. (along with lil nate)
I think he shouldn’t have eaten all the popsicles in order to get all the popsicle sticks he needed for his model! :)
This guy is a fat idiot…I don’t even know how he is in the league. He gives hope to millions of fat and stupid americans, that they too will be overpaid to suck at something.
^ who wants to see this guy and Baby go one-on-one?
puio
If you are talking about me, I’d kill him in probably all sports but football (which he was apparently very good at, and probably should have went and played). Of course, I’m running my yap on my keyboard, and he’s collecting an nba cheque…so it doesn’t really mean much.
puio
If it were a skills contest, I’d murder him. #deadserious.
entertaining. <,<
big baby may look fat and slow sometimes, but the guy killed in the NBA finals man, the guy won game 4 for them. (along with lil nate)