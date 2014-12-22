Video: HS Senior Derrick Jones Shows Out At City Of Palms Dunk Contest

High school senior Derrick Jones’ in-game aerial exploits already left us supremely impressed. What the hyper-athletic UNLV commit did at the City Of Palms Dunk Contest this weekend has us downright amazed. Watch Jones soar on a series of acrobatic slams that would surely win the NBA dunk contest.

Wow.

The 360 eastbay, leap over two players, and between-the-legs off glass were absolutely insane. Our favorite jam, though, was this one:

Jones is still rising upon bringing the ball up to finish, and the aplomb with which he does only adds to this slam’s awesomeness. Flair, hang-time, power – this kid has it all as a dunker.

If his overall game is half as good, we’ll surely see Jones star at an All-Star weekend in a few years’ time.

What do you think?

