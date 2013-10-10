Video: Iman Shumpert Was A Perfect 7-For-7 From The Field Last Night Against The Celtics

Recently, Metta World Peace called swingman Iman Shumpert the funniest Knicks player on the roster. Sumpert’s 7-for-7 shooting performance last night, including 3-for-3 from behind the 3-point arc, meant the Celtics weren’t laughing much in their preseason loss.

Shumpert’s perfect night came from all over the court, as the 6-5, 23-year-old was light’s out in New York’s opening preseason game. The performance means Knicks coach Mike Woodson has a difficult decision to make as the Knicks delve deeper into the preseason. With off-guard J.R. Smith set to miss the first five games of the season for his suspension, plus however many he’ll sit out while recovering from offseason knee surgery, Shumpert will have plenty of time to solidify his status as the starting shooting guard for the Knicks.

Except, Shump isn’t guaranteed a starting spot, and now he’s playing angry. ESPN New York’s Ian Begley reports that Shump said, “I got a chip on my shoulder” last night.

Since J.R. was the 2012-13 Sixth Man of the Year, we think Woodson will probably continue to start Shump even after Smith comes back, or until something happens to force his hand. There’s no reason to think Shumpert won’t have a breakout year as he enters his third season in the league. Last night’s performance certainly suggests it’ll happen. Just look at this shot chart:

While Shump was perfect from all over the court, he also found time to shred the rim.

Woodson’s ability to motivate his players, like his â€” we’re guessing â€” somewhat manipulative ploy to motivate Shump, is working so far. Knicks fans are now hoping Shumpert plays angry all year while he continues the hot shooting.

