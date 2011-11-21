In Oregon & Cleveland, Football Players Take Shot At LeBron

Say what you will about LeBron James, but I was always a fan of the chalk toss. I mean, one of Nike Basketball’s greatest commercials spawned from it. And after a year in Miami which was relatively chalk free, I had assumed it was dead. Apparently football players didn’t get the memo.

On Saturday, LeBron was in attendance for the big Oregon-USC game with Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul. And as you’d imagine when you’re a guest in Eugene, you roll on the sideline with the home team. Apparently USC wide receiver Robert Woods didn’t like that. After his first touchdown in the Trojans’ 38-35 victory over the Ducks, Woods was given some imaginary chalk by teammate Brandon Carswell, tossing it up as an acknowledgment of the presence of The King.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Then the next day, 2,500 miles away, Jacksonville running back Maurice Jones-Drew went to Cleveland and did the same thing. You can only imagine that imaginary powder felt more like salt in an open wound.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.