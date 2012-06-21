Video: Indiana Pacers Head Coach Spins Basketball On Toothbrush

Indiana Pacers head coach, Frank Vogel, is known to be a young, hardworking coach that has motivated his team to get better each season he has been there. Thanks to Dan Devine over at Yahoo! Sports’ Ball Don’t Lie, we now know that as a 13-year-old, Vogel appeared on the David Letterman Show for their “Stupid Human Tricks” segment where he spun a basketball on a toothbrush while brushing his teeth! Sounds too good to be true? Here’s the video evidence.

Vogel recently attended a youth journalism event in Indianapolis where the young writers showed that they know about his history and asked him to replicate the trick.

From Zak Keefer of the Indy Star:

“Who told you I could still do it?” Vogel quipped with a smile. He was happy to oblige. Showing no signs of rust, Vogel flipped the ball on the brush and had it spinning on his first try. “I came back from basketball camp as a child and showed my dad that I could do these tricks with a basketball,” he said. “He said, ‘Frank, show me a guy that can spin a basketball, and I’ll show you a guy that can’t play.'”

A great trick but Vogel should try to incorporate some good tooth brushing habits and make sure to use some toothpaste during the trick from now on.

What’s the craziest basketball trick you’ve ever seen?

