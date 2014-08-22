Video: Indiana Shows Out At Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown

NBA Nation has been taking its Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown across the nation this summer in pursuit of finding the top amateur dunker in the country. Thus far, NBA Nation has traveled to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Indianapolis. The winners from each of the eight tour stops are awarded $2,500 and a spot to compete at the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown at the 2015 All-Star Weekend in New York City, where the winner will be rewarded $10,000.

Over the last few weeks, we have shared the Showdown’s thrilling highlights from NBA Nation’s stops in Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Now we bring you the incredible dunkfest that went down at the Indiana State Fair last weekend.

Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IDPUI) men’s basketball head coach Jason Gardner, WISH-TV’s Lori Wilson, and HOT 96’s DJ Duck and B-Swift joined NBA high-flying legend and NBA Nation Ambassador Darryl Dawkins on the judges’ table to take in and score all of the insane hops at the Indy Showdown.

Kenneth Edwards’ campaign of dazzling dunks on the Indy blacktop – or should I say greentop – continually caught the eye of the judging table, and his trademark 360 between-the-legs flush put the nail in the coffin to secure his big victory. Check out Edwards’ contest-sealing jam and the rest of the throwdowns at the Indianapolis Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.