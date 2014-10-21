Video: Injured Kevin Durant “Ridin’ Dirty” On A Scooter

Kevin Durant is injured, but all is hardly lost. Not only will the Oklahoma City Thunder stay afloat without the reigning MVP, but the clever folks at Uproxx set a video of Durant pushing along on a mini-scooter to 2006 hit single, “Ridin.”

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Levity like this certainly helps in the worst of times, and obviously we all could use a little more Chamillionaire in our lives in 2014. Get well soon, KD!

(Vine via Andy Isaac)

