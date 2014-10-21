Video: Injured Kevin Durant “Ridin’ Dirty” On A Scooter

10.21.14 4 years ago

Kevin Durant is injured, but all is hardly lost. Not only will the Oklahoma City Thunder stay afloat without the reigning MVP, but the clever folks at Uproxx set a video of Durant pushing along on a mini-scooter to 2006 hit single, “Ridin.”

Levity like this certainly helps in the worst of times, and obviously we all could use a little more Chamillionaire in our lives in 2014. Get well soon, KD!

(Vine via Andy Isaac)

