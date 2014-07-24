Video: Inspiration Behind Adidas Originals C-10

07.24.14

The adidas Originals C-10 introduced this summer looks back at the heritage of adidas Originals with a zx 000 heel counter and continues to evolve with the easily recognizable three tripes branding a single strap. In an interview with North American Design Director, Brian Foresta and C-10 Designer Eric Hernandez, they share the inspirations for a design drawing from basketball, running, fashion and even architecture.

Playing off of basketball’s Crazy 1 and Forum, the C-10 has introduced a street shoe with court awareness. Influenced by high fashion designs without traditional branding, the C-10 features a new strap execution that conforms to your feet as you move. The ZX 000 running series heritage, mid-foot eyelet piece and external heel counter are just a few of the innovations included with TPU, suede and patent leathers throughout.

Launching this August, the C-10 will be available at adidas.com/originals, adidas Originals stores and adidas Originals retail partners for $85.

