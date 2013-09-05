Video: Isaiah Thomas Shows Off His Expert Handle This Summer

We’ve spoken to Isaiah Thomas a couple different times this summer, but in every instance he’s talking about working on his game. During his repeated performances in his hometown of Seattle during the Jamal Crawford Summer Pro Am, Zeke shows off just how much his little man game has developed.

With the Kings’ addition of 6-6 point guard Greivis Vasquez this summer as part of the sign-and-trade sending Tyreke Evans to New Orleans, Zeke will have a hard time hanging on to his starting point guard spot in the rotation. But judging by his adroit dribbling skills in the highlight package below, we wouldn’t put it past Thomas to again be starting by year’s end. It’s easy to keep underestimating his skills.

[Ball Is Life]

