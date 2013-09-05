Video: Isaiah Thomas Shows Off His Expert Handle This Summer

#Video
09.05.13 5 years ago

We’ve spoken to Isaiah Thomas a couple different times this summer, but in every instance he’s talking about working on his game. During his repeated performances in his hometown of Seattle during the Jamal Crawford Summer Pro Am, Zeke shows off just how much his little man game has developed.

With the Kings’ addition of 6-6 point guard Greivis Vasquez this summer as part of the sign-and-trade sending Tyreke Evans to New Orleans, Zeke will have a hard time hanging on to his starting point guard spot in the rotation. But judging by his adroit dribbling skills in the highlight package below, we wouldn’t put it past Thomas to again be starting by year’s end. It’s easy to keep underestimating his skills.

[Ball Is Life]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagGREIVIS VASQUEZISAIAH THOMASJamal Crawford Summer Pro-AmSACRAMENTO KINGSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP