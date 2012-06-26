Video: J.P. Tokoto Unleashing His Dunking Fury On Everyone

Thanks to our friends at The Mars Reel, here is the senior year mixtape for one of the most ridiculous high school dunkers we’ve ever seen: J.P. Tokoto. The best part about this? He’s going to UNC next year, so the Vince Carter comparisons really make sense. Roy Williams says they’re on the same level athletically. Even our man Shaquille Johnson lost a high school dunk contest to Tokoto. See why.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is this the best high school dunker in the world?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.