Video: J.P. Tokoto Unleashing His Dunking Fury On Everyone

#Video
06.26.12 6 years ago

Thanks to our friends at The Mars Reel, here is the senior year mixtape for one of the most ridiculous high school dunkers we’ve ever seen: J.P. Tokoto. The best part about this? He’s going to UNC next year, so the Vince Carter comparisons really make sense. Roy Williams says they’re on the same level athletically. Even our man Shaquille Johnson lost a high school dunk contest to Tokoto. See why.

Is this the best high school dunker in the world?

TOPICS#Video
TAGShigh schoolJ.P. TokotoUniversity Of North Carolinavideo

