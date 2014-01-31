Video: J.R. Smith Breaks Tristan Thompson’s Ankles & Burns Anthony Bennett

01.30.14 5 years ago 3 Comments

After winning five straight to start the year, then losing their next five, the helter-skelter Knicks have now won four straight after Thursday night’s commanding win over the visiting Cavs, 117-86. Even the perpetual headache that is J.R. Smith showed out on Thursday night, scoring 19 points, including two memorable one-on-one moves that broke the ankles of Tristan Thompson and froze the underwhelming No. 1 pick, Anthony Bennett. Come check out the highlights only JR Swish could bring us.

First, Smith abuses this year’s disappointing No. 1 pick, Bennett. Watch as he yo-yo’s past him on the baseline and throws down a ridiculous dunk where he brings the ball below the outstretched arms of Bennett, before extending for the slam.

Next up is this filthy pull-up on poor Tristan Thompson, who got stuck on Smith at the top of the key and paid the price when Smith cut back for the jumper.

Carmelo Anthony had a game-high 29 points â€” including 18 in the first period, and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 24 as the Knicks’ offensive attack seems to have righted itself while they push for much better second half to the season.

[videos via Frank Den]

